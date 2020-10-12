Betty Jane (Jones) Lindsay, 81

Betty Jane Jones was born on November 23, 1938, in Maryville, Missouri, to Martha Imogene (Barr) and Raymond E. Jones. Betty was the oldest of nine children.

Betty grew up in rural Atchison County, Missouri, attending Eudora Country School. She graduated from Tarkio High School in 1956. She met Kenneth (Kenny) Dean Lindsay in Tarkio. They were married on November 15, 1956, at the Methodist Church in Tarkio. They started their married life living in Kenny’s family home at 505 North 8th Street in Tarkio. They lived in that home their entire married life except for five years, from 1966 to 1971, when they lived at 411 Broad Street in Tarkio.

After her high school graduation, Betty became a bookkeeper at International Harvester in Tarkio, followed by bookkeeping at Peoples Natural Gas Company in Tarkio. Betty also worked as a secretary at Bethesda Care Center in Tarkio. After serving as the administrator of a nursing home in Seward, Nebraska, Betty earned her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) certification in Maryville, Missouri. As a LPN, Betty worked at the hospital in Hamburg, Iowa; Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa; the hospital in Shenandoah; and the hospital in Fairfax, Missouri. She also served the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). She retired from Community Hospital-Fairfax in 2011. Betty was secretary for the Presbyterian Church in Tarkio for several years. In her retirement years, Betty worked at Torrey Pines and the Tarkio Golf Course, both in Tarkio. She only retired from Torrey Pines a few short months ago during this year of 2020.

Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church in Tarkio. She was also a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, having served in various offices including Worthy Matron. She attended meetings in Tarkio until that unit joined with Fairfax. She then attended meetings in Fairfax until that unit combined with Maryville. Declining health prevented Betty from traveling to Maryville for meetings. Betty also attended Bible studies with the United Methodist Church parish of Tarkio and Westboro, Missouri, as well as participated in the United Methodist Women’s organization.

Betty and Kenny became parents to Darcy in 1960 and Rick in 1961. Both children were born at the hospital in Fairfax. While the kids were growing up, Betty helped with Girl Scouts and many other groups that involved Darcy and Rick. As a family, they spent many weekends and holidays at Big Lake in the Village of Big Lake, Missouri.

Over the years, Betty enjoyed doing Aunt Martha’s Ballpoint Fabric Paint Liquid Embroidery. Darcy remembers how her mom would never let her play with the hoops and fabric paint! In later years, Betty enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. She held a world of knowledge about flowers, trees and shrubs. Betty also enjoyed many Neihart bus tours to dinner theaters.

Ill health caused Betty to go on dialysis in 2016. She made several trips a week to Shenandoah to receive this treatment. A recent decline in her condition, to include several heart attacks, led to her entering the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah where she passed away on Friday morning, October 9, 2020, at the age of 81. Prior to entering the nursing home within this past month, Betty still resided at 505 North 8th Street in Tarkio with her son, Rick.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; Kenny in 1997; and her brothers, Leon, Ray, Chuck and Glenn Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Darcy Vette (Gary) of Tarkio; her son, Rick, of Tarkio; granddaughter, Brooke Vette, of Tarkio; great-granddaughter, Gianna Grace (GiGi) Vette of Tarkio; sisters, JoAn (George) Whittington of Fairfax, and Becky Jones (Roger Livengood) of Tarkio; brothers, Randy Jones of Tarkio and Bill (Mary) Jones of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister-in-law, Yolanda “Lala” Jones, of Mission, Kansas; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as well as host of friends.

Betty especially enjoyed and looked forward to the Jones family gatherings. She also had a great trip to Branson, Missouri, for her 75th birthday with Darcy and Gary; but most of all she loved being “Nanny Nee” to her granddaughter, Brooke, and most recently, “Great-Granny Nee” to GiGi. Betty will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She had a wonderful smile and laugh that could brighten anyone’s day.

** The service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter’s Facebook page.**

Graveside Service and Interment: 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

There is no scheduled family visitation. Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Memorials: Betty Lindsay Memorial Fund.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com