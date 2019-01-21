Betty Jean Arnold November 18, 1926 - January 17, 2019

Betty Jean Arnold 92, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019 in Blue Springs, MO. She was born November 18, 1926 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Alta and Charles Hutchens. She graduated from Benton High School Class of 1944, and married Paul Arnold on October 29, 1954. She worked at Swift Meat Packing for 11 years, then the St. Joseph School District. She was a Girl Scout Leader, who loved to be outside, and she was always active with her children activities and the school PTA. She was a member of Gamma Aletha Club, and the former Hyde Valley United Methodist Church. Betty was preceded in death by husband, Paul Arnold, her parents, son, Robin Garrett Arnold, grandson, Eric Beaman, brothers, Franklin and Raymond Hutchens, and her sister, Lois Silcott. Survivors include: son, Kirk (Lynn) Arnold, Blue Springs, MO, daughter, Kim (Henry) Beaman, Kansas City, MO, granddaughter, Sarah (Tyler) Simsheuser, grandsons, Jason Beaman, Barrett Arnold, and Trent Wright, granddaughter in law Lucy Beaman, 3 great grandchildren: Miles Simheuser, Jade & Maverick Beaman. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday with Funeral Services starting at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Leanna VanZandt and Rev. John Welch officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to Interserv or Evolution United Methodist Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.