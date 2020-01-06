Clear

Betty Jean "BJ" Duncan, 85

Visitation: Monday, January 6th, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64054. Service: Monday, January 6th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: Odd Fellows Public Cemetery.

Betty Jean "BJ" Duncan, 85, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at a Gower, MO health care facility. She was born February 28, 1934 in St. Joseph, daughter of Lillian and Chester McClellan. She attended Benton High School. She married Ralph Burks, and to that union they had 4 children. She later married Leon Duncan, who preceded her in death in 1995. Betty worked in food service for most of her life, having worked at Kings Food Host, owned and operated Jenny Lynn's Cafe, then later worked at Circle W, Henry's, and Weidmeier's. She was very dedicated to her parents, oldest of 8 siblings. Some of her hobbies included traveling, gardening, canning, fishing, cooking, home decorating, specifically wallpapering, and redoing upholstery. She was an avid bowler for many years. Betty was preceded in death by father, Chester McClellan, mother, Lillian Pearl McClellan, 1st husband, Ralph Eugene Burks, husband, Leon Duncan, brother, Edward McClellan, and 2 infant brothers, James and Calvin McClellan. Survivors include children, Ronnie (Connie) Burks of St. Joseph, Susan (Ben) Leauma of St. Joseph, Brenda (John) Dodge of Stewartsville, MO, and Douglas (Brenda) Burks of St. Joseph, brothers, Robert (Ruth) McClellan, Roger McClellan, sisters, Dorothy Auxier, Loretta Auxier, Shirley (George) Holland, and Sharon (Mike) Loman, grandchildren, Kimberley, Samantha, Rachael, Ryan, Sabreena, Ryleigh, Eli, and Aaron, 6 great-grandchildren, and her beloved dachshund, Scooter.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.

