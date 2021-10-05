Betty Jean Brott, 95

Betty Jean Brott, aged ninety-five, a lifelong resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with her Lord on September 30, 2021, after enduring a lengthy illness.

Betty was born February 16, 1926, to Edward Peter and Marjorie Charlotte Colburn (ne Wiegant). She joined Wesley Methodist Church at age thirteen and was a faithful member until her death. She graduated from Central High School in 1944, having lettered in softball and was joined in marriage to Carroll Lee Brott of St. Joseph on April 21, 1946. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Heartland West for twenty-two years and, upon retirement, provided private patient care. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, working puzzles, quilting, canasta, needlework, and watching baseball.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Carroll; a daughter, Deborah K. Brott of St. Joseph; and a grandson, Brett William Baltezor, also of St. Joseph. Survivors include daughter Patricia Martin of Kansas City, Missouri; Cynthia Hughes of Houston, Texas; Kathy Brott, Carol Baltezor (Bill), and Shari Hendrix (Roger), all of St. Joseph; grandchildren Tia Brott-Silkett (Anita) of Kansas City, Missouri; Douglas Hughes, JR. (Katrina) of League City, Texas; Jesica Haave(Matt) of Omaha, Nebraska; four great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many non-relatives who called her Mom and Grandma. One of Betty’s greatest gifts was loving unconditionally. She will be forever missed and always loved more.

Graveside services will be conducted at Memorial Park cemetery on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, at three o’clock. In lieu of flowers the family requests monetary donations be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 3409 Ajax Road, St. Joseph, Missouri 64503, or the Brett Baltezor Memorial Fund c/o Nodaway Valley Bank.