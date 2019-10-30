Clear

Betty Jean (Cox) Snapp, 89, Savannah, Missouri,

Visitation Friday, November 01, 2019 5:00PM - 7:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Saturday, November 02, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Final Resting Place Savannah City Cemetery 402 Court St. Savannah, MO

Obituary
Betty Jean (Cox) Snapp, 89, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
She was born February 9, 1930 in St Joseph, Missouri.
Betty married Robert Snapp October 29, 1949.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Sarah (Risner) Cox; several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include husband, Robert Snapp; son, J.D. Snapp (Barbara), Graham, Washington; daughter, Jeanie Walker, Kearney, Missouri; son, Robert Craig Snapp, St. Joseph, Missouri; grandchildren, John (Vanessa), Douglas (Amanda) and Joshua Snapp, Christa Gabriel (Nathan) and Marcy Steele (Timothy); eight great grandchildren; and sister, Emma Edson.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Donor’s Choice.

