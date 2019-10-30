Obituary

Betty Jean (Cox) Snapp, 89, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

She was born February 9, 1930 in St Joseph, Missouri.

Betty married Robert Snapp October 29, 1949.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Sarah (Risner) Cox; several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include husband, Robert Snapp; son, J.D. Snapp (Barbara), Graham, Washington; daughter, Jeanie Walker, Kearney, Missouri; son, Robert Craig Snapp, St. Joseph, Missouri; grandchildren, John (Vanessa), Douglas (Amanda) and Joshua Snapp, Christa Gabriel (Nathan) and Marcy Steele (Timothy); eight great grandchildren; and sister, Emma Edson.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Donor’s Choice.