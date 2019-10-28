Clear

Betty Jean Elam, age 96, St. Joseph, MO

Family Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Tuesday, October 29, 2019 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506 Graveside Service Mount Auburn Cemetery Tuesday, October 29, 2019 3137 Beck Road St. Joseph, Missouri 64506

Betty's Obituary
Betty Jean Elam, age 96, St. Joseph, passed away October 26, 2019 at a local nursing facility.
She was born March 29, 1923 on a farm near Maitland, Mo. to Lloyd and Susan Prather Rowlett.
Betty graduated from Maitland High School. She married Roy Charles Elam September 27, 1943.
Preceding in death were her parents, husband Roy (1996) and daughter Melina Reece (1979).
Survivors include: daughter Tina (Robert) Weber, Portland, OR; son Terry Elam, 2 grandchildren (Carrie Downham, Brandon Reece,), 4 great-grandchildren, sister Marjorie (Alvan) Lisbona, brother Robert (Ann) Rowlette, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a graveside service and interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association.

