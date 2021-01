Cameron, MO- Betty Jean Gibson, 75, of Cameron, passed away December 17, 2020 at her home. Betty was born October 29, 1945 to William and Noralie (Harmon) Neal in Cameron.

Betty was a graduate of Cameron High School. She married Ronald Gibson on June 3, 1966. She was a homemaker. Betty also worked at the Hamilton Shoe Factory and Walmart for many years.

Betty was a very giving and loving mother and friend. She considered her children’s friends part of her family. Her family meant the world to her. They shared trips to the lake, vacationing, and spending time together. She will be greatly missed.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; 3 brothers, Doyle, Billy J. and Jim; sister Wilma Smith.

She is survived by her children: Russell (Trisha) Gibson, Maysville, MO, Rochelle (John) Myers, Polo, MO, Renee (Joe) Cook, Cameron, Rodney Gibson, Cameron; sister, Barbara Korneman, Cameron; 9 grandchildren, Cassidy Ferguson, Clayton Gibson, Shelby Gibson, Alex Myers, Nickolas Myers, Elizabeth Cook, Rebecca Cook, Kyle Gibson, Owen Gibson; 3 great grandchildren; sister in law, Ruth Gibson, St. Joseph, MO; daughter in law Amanda Gibson; many nieces and nephews.

Services will be Saturday December 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Poland-Thompson Chapel, visitation 10:00-11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO