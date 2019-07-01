Betty Jean Marshall (Shapter), 91, of Dearborn, MO

Obituary

BETTY JEAN MARSHALL

Betty Jean Marshall, 91, a longtime resident of Dearborn, passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019. Betty was born February 17, 1928 in Wallace, MO to William and Gladys Elizabeth (Foster) Shapter. She married James Duncan Marshall in 1944. Betty was a dedicated teacher for the North Platte R-I School District in Dearborn for 24 years. She also served as a substitute teacher there, and at the Platte County R-III District for 12 years; and was a member of the Missouri State Teacher’s Association. Betty was also a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Dearborn. She loved traveling extensively over the years, and enjoyed playing cards at Mount Zion every Wednesday. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son in law DeWayne Grantham; and her sister Lola Williams. Betty is survived by her daughter Linda Grantham; 2 granddaughters Callie Grantham and Gwen Davidson; a grandson Bret (Kolla) Grantham; 7 great grandchildren; 2 great, great grandchildren; 2 nieces Terry Pritchett and Vicky McMillian; and numerous extended family and friends. A graveside service will be 2:00 Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Dearborn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to the Dearborn Community Food Network. Arrangements By: Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home—Dearborn, MO—Ph. 816-992-3366. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com