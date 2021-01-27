Clear
Betty Jean Miller, 88

Betty Jean Miller, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:01 PM

She was born February 10, 1932 in Gallatin, Missouri to William and Mary (McCoy) Shoemaker.
Betty married Richard Miller May 20, 1961; he survives of the home.
She was an administrative assistant at CD Smith Drug Company for many years before retiring.
Betty was a member of Frazier Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Deborah Ball.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Richard; son, Jeffrey Miller; grandchildren, Justin, Travis and Zach Ball and Izabella Miller; great-grandson, Couper Ball; son-in-law, Larry Ball; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Frazier Baptist Church.

