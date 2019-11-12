Betty Jean Reavis, 85, Kansas City, MO

Obituary

Betty Jean Reavis, 85, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Oxford Grand in K.C., MO. Betty was born May 2, 1934 in Platte County, MO to Elmer Bley and Evelyn Elizabeth (Patton) Fee. She was raised in the Weston, MO area, and was a graduate of the Weston High School. Betty lived in Kansas City, MO; and later resided in Farley, MO, after marrying Edward Allen Reavis on April 4, 1954, in Overland Park, KS. She worked as an accountant for McCormick Distillery and several trucking companies before starting her business, Betty’s Tours and The Travel Center in Atchison, KS. Betty attended the Farley Christian Church and Hillsboro Christian Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star Daisy Chapter in Parkville, MO, the Platte County Visitor’s Bureau, and was active in the Platte County Democratic Central Committee. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Edward Allen Reavis; a daughter Rita Bennett; and siblings Donald Fee, Lenora Eirls, Janice Moore, Joe Fee, and Mary West. Betty is survived by her children Roxie Reavis of Smithville, MO, Dr. Allen (Sara) Reavis of Atchison, KS, and Mark (Chrishonda) Reavis of Yukon, OK; 6 grandchildren Ben (Ying) Reavis, Jenny Reavis, Jenni Reavis, Josh (Jordan) Reavis, Charlie Webster, and Tony Webster; and her siblings George Fee, Joyce Bramble, and Judy Peterson. A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mount Bethel Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions can be given to the Hillsboro Christian Church.