Betty Jo Flanagan Wood

1941-2020

Betty Jo Flanagan Wood, 78, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away at her home surrounded by her family, Monday April 27, 2020.

She was born August 13, 1941 to Betty and Joseph Flanagan.

Betty married Ronald Wood, Sr. December 19, 1965.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, flowers, junking and her family.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry and Ronald Flanagan; grandson, Stephen Johns.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years; son, Ron (Kelly); daughters, Becky (Wes), Bobbi (Shane), all of Savannah, Missouri; sisters, Maureen (Bill), Amazonia, Missouri, Mary Sue (Jim), Texas; brother, David Flanagan (King City); 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the St. Joseph Humane Society or the Leukemia Cancer Society.