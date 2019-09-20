Clear

Betty Jo Gann, 89, Oregon, Missouri

Visitation Monday, September 23, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Tuesday, September 24, 2019 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Sep 20, 2019
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Betty Burton-Stansbury
1930-2019

Betty Jo Gann, 89, Oregon, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born on June 9, 1930, the oldest of 14 siblings, to Theodore and Edna Gann.
Betty Jo was a loving person all her life, always taking care of others, and hardly ever complaining or asking for help. She was honest, trustworthy, loving, and treated everyone with love and equality. Betty Jo was tough and firm, and we all loved her very much.
She enjoyed quilt, sewing, and completing the sudoku and crossword puzzles in the newspaper every day. She was an amazing cook and loved to fish.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Nancy, John, and Ivan “Ival” Gann.
Survivors include her children, Sherry Cox (Charles), Jo Ann Buckley (Dennis), Linda Young, Wayne (Carol), Eddie (Pat), and Billy Wade Burton; grandchildren, Tracy Custer, Jeff and Jeremy Davis, David Dunlap, Brandy Burton, Mike, Chris, Brian, and Kyle Young; 20 great-grandchildren, 10 siblings, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Moxley Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Mosaic Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

