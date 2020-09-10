Betty Jo Haer, 82

Betty Jo Haer, the daughter of Harry John and Bettie Floretta (Davis) Schreiber, was born on July 14, 1930, in Easton, Missouri. In 1948, Jo graduated from Craig High School, Craig, Missouri.

On July 1, 1951, Jo was united in marriage to Melvin L. Haer at the Presbyterian Church in Mound City, Missouri. They became the parents of four children, Gary, Mark, Jodee and Jason. They raised their family on the Haer family farm outside of Craig. Melvin passed away on May 8, 2009, at the age of 82.

Jo was a farmer’s wife, helping with all aspects of their family farm operation while maintaining a large garden for canning and freezing. She also was an entrepreneur, Jo and her friend, JoAnn Graves, operated the chuck wagon food trailer at farm auctions for Abie Showalter Auctioneering. Jo also managed Exit 99 Truck Stop in Corning, Missouri for many years. Throughout her lifetime, she taught 4-H projects, organized Little League baseball for the youth in Craig, was involved with the Craig Community Betterment, landscaped at the Craig R-III School and taught many younger women to quilt. Jo had a commitment to preserving history and wrote a Schreiber family history and extensively researched genealogy about Mel’s family. Jo considered her family a blessing and upon the death of her son, Mark, in 1993, she compiled another book to “Remember Mark”. As a Christmas gift in 2018, Jo gave her grandchildren her last book “Haer Family Memories” to commemorate the family farmhouse built in 1906 by Mel’s grandpa, Emmett Haer.

She was very dedicated to her grandchildren, enjoying their sporting and academic events, as well as cooking family favorites of cinnamon red hot apples, potato dumpling soup and baking pies to have waiting for them when they would arrive home from school. In 2010, Jo moved to Tarkio and expanded her family to encompass another community of dear friends. She was a member of the Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio P.E.O. Chapter FF, and a board member of Corning Mount Hope Cemetery. She enjoyed reading, quilting, gardening, traveling, and daily gatherings with friends. She has been described as ornery, spunky, straight forward and fun. She loved playing pranks on friends and never offered too much information, especially if it was not necessary. Jo passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home in Tarkio at the age of 90.

Besides her parents and husband, Mel, Jo was preceded in death by son, Mark Haer and an infant daughter; seven siblings, Datha “Dutch” Hawkins, Dorel “George” Schreiber, Doreen Camden, Dale Schreiber, Mary Wilson, John Schreiber, and Billie Schreiber. Survivors include her children, Gary (Mary) Haer, Weston, Missouri, daughter-in-law, Lisa (Alan) Yocum, Mound City, Missouri, Jodee (Shawn) Minter, Rock Port, Missouri, and Jason (Tiffani) Haer, Maryville, Missouri; 14 grandchildren, Jobeth (Kyle) Berg, Tim (Erin) Haer, Megan (Andrew) Haer Schmidt, Ellen (Luke) Buntz, Lauren (Dylan) Rosier, Abigail (Morgan) Wilmes, Mitchell, Corbin, Braden, Gabriel Minter, Tyler, Tegan, Truett, and Tallyn Haer; 12 great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Amelia and Brody Berg, Hudson and Grayson Haer, Cale and Mikah Buntz, Brynlee, Bristol and Breckin Rosier, Harper and Meleah Wilmes; 5 step grandchildren, Eric, Emily, Becky, Jennifer and Jodi, 11 step great-grandchildren, Ellie, Mackenzie, Kiersten, Kylie, Amarissa, Jacob, Evan, Christian, Garrett, Sadie, Jaylynn, and Journey; sister-in-law, Elva Jewell Schreiber; numerous nieces and nephews and many, many, dear friends.

** Funeral service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter’s Facebook Page.**

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 11, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Thursday, September 10, 2020, Davis Funeral Home. There is no family visitation.

Interment: I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig.

Memorials: P.E.O. Chapter FF, Tarkio or Tarkio Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com