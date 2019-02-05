Betty Joan Gilleland October 8, 1935 - February 3, 2019

Betty Joan Gilleland

1935-2019

Betty Joan Gilleland, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born October 8, 1935 in Starfield, MO to Rollie and Clara (Carter) Musser.

Betty married Dee Gilleland on May 16, 1953; he survives of the home.

She was an avid reader and also enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers.

Betty loved children and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kay, Clay, Bill, Charles, Rollie, Jr., Allen, and Darrell Musser; sisters, her twin, Barbara Jean Musser, Anna Mae Summerfield, and Nettie Bottorff.

Additional survivors include her sons, Jerry Gilleland (JoDan), Max Gilleland (Cindy); grandchildren, Angie Murkins (Ryan), Tyler Gilleland (Abby); Andrew Gilleland, Cody Gilleland; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Brinton; brother-in-law, Jon Gilleland (Ann); several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Noyes Home for Children.