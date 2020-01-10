Betty Joyce Daniels (Hanks), 75

Betty J. Daniels, 75 of Platte City, MO, passed away January 2, 2020 at Smithville Living Center in Smithville, Missouri. She was born May 15, 1944 in Georgiana, Alabama to Charles Douglas and Nellie Lee Hanks. Betty was of the Christian faith. She received her Master’s Degree in Nursing from Missouri Western State University and was a nursing instructor at the Northland Career Center in Platte City for over 15 years. She was preceded in death by her parents. Betty is survived by her sons Michael (Jennifer) Daniels, Scott (Jill) Daniels; daughter Kathy (Joe Barnett) Singleton; grandchildren Kathlyn, Alyson, Sophie, Cassandra, Georgiana, and Nathan; and many friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.