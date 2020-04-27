Betty L. Thomas, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away April 24, 2020.

She was born July 18, 1933, to Roy and Gertrude (Siemering) Richey.

Betty married Forrest Thomas, Sr. October 03, 1951; he preceded her in death March 2, 2002.

She enjoyed planting flowers and loved cats.

Betty was also preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Robert Richey, and Harold Alexander.

Survivors include children, Collene Medina, Forrest Thomas, Jr., Dave Thomas, Debbie Keith (Carl), Kimberly Maddox; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; extended family and friends.

Private Farewell Services & Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Mrs. Thomas’ door will be open to the public 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.