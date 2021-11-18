Clear
Betty Lieffring, 80

Betty Lieffring passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:32 PM

Betty Lieffring passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021. She was born on September 23, 1941, to Joseph and Lois (Preston) Giles in Mt. Moriah, MO. She was born the 3rd child of 9, she graduated in 1959, then attended business school. She worked for AJ August Menswear before taking a break, then went to work for Wal-Mart in October 1991 as a pharmacy tech until September 2017.
She married Chuck Lieffring on April 11, 1964 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. They have 4 children, Shelley (John) Wolf, Springdale, AR, Kenny Lieffring, Faucett, MO, Sandy Lieffring, Victor, ID, and Kim (Steve) Lieffring, Belton, MO. They also have 6 grandchildren, Megan Wolf, Dublin, CA, Molly Wolf, Golden, CO, Hunter, Stetson & Mallie Lieffring, Faucett, MO, and Sequoia Shire, Lake Forest, CA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leslie and George; and sister, Joan.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck; all her children and grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Carol (Larry) Brickey, Mound City, MO, June (Bruce) Buntin, Clarksdale, MO, and Sue (Steve) Miller, Columbia, MO; brothers, Marvin Giles, Mt. Moriah, MO, Jim Giles, Dyersburg, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty loved nothing more than being with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She could often be found at any number of games, horse shows or just spending time with her grandkids. They were truly the light of her life. Anyone who knew her, knew that.
Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

