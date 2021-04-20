Elwood, Kansas - Betty Lorene Cook, 79, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Betty was born on February 18, 1942 in Blair, Kansas to Joseph and Ruby (Blanton) Corcoran.

She was a homemaker and retired from the Civil Engineering Department at the Missouri Air National, Rosecrans.

Betty married Jim Cook on August 1, 1970 in Elwood, Kansas. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2008.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Connie Jo Cave, sister, Juanita Munger and brothers, Joseph and Kirk Corcoran.

Survivors include Jim Cave, Lisa (Doug) Davis, Tommy Cook, Tammy (Ray) Rucker and Larry (Connie) Cook.

Jim and Betty took joy in raising Megan and Tyler Cook.

Sisters, Clara DeMasters, Linda Tennison and Glenda Sanders.

She has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews.

Her family and friends always came first. She loved good music and conversation with friends.

There is no scheduled service.

Visitation: 5-7 P.M. April 21, 2021, Wednesday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: Elwood Fire Department