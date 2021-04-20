Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph police officer charged with assaulting a prisoner Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Betty Lorene Cook, 79

Betty Lorene Cook, 79, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 9:59 AM

Elwood, Kansas - Betty Lorene Cook, 79, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Betty was born on February 18, 1942 in Blair, Kansas to Joseph and Ruby (Blanton) Corcoran.

She was a homemaker and retired from the Civil Engineering Department at the Missouri Air National, Rosecrans.

Betty married Jim Cook on August 1, 1970 in Elwood, Kansas. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2008.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Connie Jo Cave, sister, Juanita Munger and brothers, Joseph and Kirk Corcoran.

Survivors include Jim Cave, Lisa (Doug) Davis, Tommy Cook, Tammy (Ray) Rucker and Larry (Connie) Cook.

Jim and Betty took joy in raising Megan and Tyler Cook.

Sisters, Clara DeMasters, Linda Tennison and Glenda Sanders.

She has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews.

Her family and friends always came first. She loved good music and conversation with friends.

There is no scheduled service.

Visitation: 5-7 P.M. April 21, 2021, Wednesday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: Elwood Fire Department

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories