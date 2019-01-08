Betty Lou Bartles January 8, 2019



Betty Lou Bartles, having completed her assignment on Earth, returned Home January 8, 2019. Her purpose, she said, was to make people laugh. She did have that quirky sense of humor. She was born into the grocery business (HyKlas ) to Charles Andrew Ketchum and Arline (Turner) Ketchum on August first. She was a fourth generation St. Josephite and was proud of it along with her Irish heritage. As a child she danced in contests and was known for her patriotic costumes. She loved music and during College sang with area bands. She loved to celebrate holidays, no matter how insignificant, hosting parties on every occasion . Her main hobby was shopping: Downtown, then East Hills and later the Shops. She loved having a coffee at Borders. She was quite the fashionista and had “style”. A subset of shopping, she and her husband , Bill, were avid “antiquers” and many weekends were spent in pursuit. In retirement she took up golf and made an official hole in one while at their winter home in Texas. Betty attended Pershing , Lafayette and graduated from Tarkio College with a BA in Business. Her first teaching job was at College Springs, Iowa, then Elwood High School and Central High School. She taught one year at Hillyards. While at Elwood she was Yearbook, Cheerleader and Drama coach. Her students won first place several times at the State Drama contest. She married William E. Bartles, Jr. on December 22, 1951 in St. Joseph. She belonged to numerous clubs including Runcie, Questors, Wreckettes and PEO. She volunteered at Robidoux Row and Patee House. After retirement they traveled and finally became winter Texans. She was extremely fond of animals and always stood up for dogs, cats and folks down on their luck. Her favorite characters were Snoopy and Betty Boop. She was raised a Presbyterian but later converted to Catholicism. She is a member of OLOG in St. Joseph. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, William July 2006, her dogs Luvii and Tiber and her pony, Starr. She is survived by a daughter, Denise (John) Tapia and her cat, Iris and beloved cousins. Before she died, she said to me, “Don’t be sad, be happy.” Something she would wish for all of you.

Parish Rosary recited 5:00PM Monday, January 14, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, with visitation following until 7:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM Tuesday, January 15, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment following at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts to Friends of the Animal Shelter or Our Lady of Guadalupe would be appreciated.