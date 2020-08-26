Clear
Betty Lou Bratcher 99

Visitation: Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Graveside Service: Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 2:30 PM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Blvd., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 10:22 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Betty Lou Bratcher 99, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in a Maryville, MO health care center. She was born May 17, 1921 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Bessie and George Brazzell. She graduated from Benton High School, and she was a homemaker for her life. She loved to cook and be at home with her family. She was a Christian. Betty was preceded in death by husband, Milton Bratcher, her parents, sisters, Alice Ellis, Ruby Woodworth, and Zelma Roesch. Survivors include, daughter, Lorraine (Mike) Thomson, Saint Joseph, MO, and Nancy (Benny) Farrell, Maryville, MO, sons, Jack Worley, and James (Valerie) Worley both of Kingman, AZ, 12 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Rupp Funeral Home with graveside funeral services: 2:30 pm, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Bill Ellis officiating.

