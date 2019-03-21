Betty's Obituary

Betty Lou Dynes 92, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home. She was born August 30, 1926 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Lottie and William Daum. She attended Lafayette High School worked at Sherwood Medical as a Tube and Extrusion technician. She was a member of Eagles Lodge, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Savannah Ave. Baptist Church, she enjoyed scrap booking and loved her cats. Betty was preceded in death by parents, her husband Charles Dynes, and sister, Delores Nolan. Survivors include, sons, John (Joan) Compton, Savannah, MO, Carl (Carol) Compton, Bruce Compton, and Paul (Linda) Compton all of Saint Joseph, MO, three step sons, and a step daughter, brother, Charles Daum, St. Joseph, MO.and 9 grandchildren 10 great grandchildren,

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the . Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.