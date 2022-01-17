Betty Lou (Johnston) Jenkins, 93, of Troy, Kansas passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at a nursing home in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Betty was born on February 13, 1928, in King City, Missouri to Allen and Estella Pearl (Gilland) Johnston. She worked as a seamstress. Betty loved to square dance and fish.

Betty was a former member of the New Home Baptist Church, current member of the Ladies American Legion Auxiliary both of St. Joseph, Missouri. Betty was the first lady to do the Pony Express re-ride in 1960.

She married Charles Jenkins on May 17, 1944, in Lake City, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 13, 1999. Betty was also preceded by her parents, son, Patrick Jenkins, granddaughter, Billie Jenkins, sister, Dessie Gartin and brother, William Allen Johnston.

She is survived by her children; Mary Jo Smith (Dennis) of Troy

Carolyn Jenkins Rosetti of Independence, Missouri

Michael E. Jenkins of Denton, Kansas

Mark A. Jenkins (Lisa) of Faucett, Missouri

Foster child, Courtney Marie (Wright) Jenkins of San Antonio, Texas

Sister, Lucille Ruch – St. Joseph, Missouri

Sister-in-law, Janice Jenkins of Houston, Texas

9 Grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews

FUNERAL: Monday, December 13, 2021 – 11:00 A.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy.

Visitation: family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home (10am-11am).

Memorials: Animal Shelter.