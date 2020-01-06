Betty Lou Sharp, 85

Betty Sharp, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.
She was born March 7, 1934 to Walter and Veda (McCoppin) Sharp in Rea, Missouri.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, William Sharp, Emma Jean Fifer and Robert Sharp.
Survivors include her numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Graveside Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Bolckow Cemetery.
