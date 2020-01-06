Clear

Betty Lou Sharp, 85

Graveside Service: Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Bolckow Cemetery. Bolckow, MO.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Betty Sharp, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.
She was born March 7, 1934 to Walter and Veda (McCoppin) Sharp in Rea, Missouri.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, William Sharp, Emma Jean Fifer and Robert Sharp.
Survivors include her numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Graveside Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Bolckow Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Monday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories