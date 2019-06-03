Clear

Betty Lou Stewart, 80, of St. Joseph, MO

Betty Lou's Obituary
Betty Lou Stewart, 80, of St. Joseph, died June 3, 2019.
Betty Lou was born December 30, 1938, in St. Joseph, to Charles and Helen (Hership) Kindred.
She worked for a number of years at Handy Coin Laundry. She enjoyed going to the horse races and going to Walmart.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Stewart, son Merle Bryan Stewart, and sister Lorraine Stewart.
Survivors include two children, Larry Eugene Stewart and Helen Louise Teague; two grandchildren, Caroline Diaz, Jackie Centento (Mike); several great-grandchildren including Makenzie, Xavier, Michael, and Addisyn.
Mrs. Stewart has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

