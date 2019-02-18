Obituary

Betty Lucille Smith

1938-2019

Betty Lucille Smith, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at her home.

She was born on September 29, 1938, in Watson, Missouri.

Betty married Francis William Smith, Sr., on September 4, 1954. He survives of the home.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Altar Society, Daughters of Isabella, St. Joseph Garden Club, and Joseph Robidoux Historical Society.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Clinton Wade; mother, Ruby Opal (Smith) Kerr; step-father, Carl Clinton Kerr; son, Francis W. Smith, Jr.; grandson, Andrew Smith; and sisters, Charlene Benner and Shirley Ann Wade.

Survivors also include her sons, Carl Smith (Janet) and Michael Smith (Jeanne); grandchildren, Josh (Corrina), Chris (Adrienne), and Levi (Kelly) Smith; great-grandchildren, Henry, Harrison, and Wade Smith; brother, Robert Wade; sister, June Head; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Thursday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic School or Bishop LeBlond High School. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.