Betty Lynn Higgins, 67

Celebration of Life: Friday, February 21st, 2020 6:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 8:19 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Betty Lynn Higgins ,67, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 in St. Joseph. She was born October 16, 1952 in Mesa, Arizona daughter of Barbara & Robert Higgins. She graduated from Benton High School. She worked at Quaker Oats. Betty was preceded in death by her father, Robert Edward Higgins, mother, Barbara LaDoris Grossman, brother, Robert L. Higgins. She is survived by daughter, Terri (Bobby) Sweet, son, Buddy (Nancy) Higgins, sisters, Cindy (David) Winger, and Denise (Lucy) Steele, brother, David (Gina) Daniels, grandchildren, Mitchell Watts, Gary (Adrian) Hatfield, Shawn Ian Almanza, Troy Higgins, Chase Higgins, great-grandchildren, Dallen, Jaylin, Kamryn Watts and Joslynn and Cyrus Hatfield, her beloved cat, Sissy, and her dear friends, Linda Derry, Jane Randolph, and Dean Scofield. A Celebration of Life will be from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home . She has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Betty Higgins Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com


