Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Betty Ruth (Fox) Nold, 81

Betty R. Nold died August 15, 2021 in St. Joseph of natural causes.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 1:39 PM

Betty R. Nold died August 15, 2021 in St. Joseph of natural causes. Betty was born the third daughter of Beecher and Mamie M. Fox on September 5, 1939 on "Rumpus Ridge" in Galena, MO, near the James River. The family moved to Wichita, KS and she attended school there from seventh grade to high school graduation.

She married Wayne E. Nold, January 8, 1960 in Wichita, KS. He survives of the home along with house cats, Misses Peka and Sula. Also surviving are two sisters Olive M. Cocking of Wichita, KS, Carol S. Fox of Everett WA; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces, nephews scattered from Washington, New Mexico, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Barbara J. Smith, of Wichita, and nephews Brent Cocking of Wichita, and Stephen Nold of St. Joseph.

Betty was employed as administrative secretarial support personnel in two school systems - Wichita Public Schools for nearly three years before marriage; the St. Joseph Public Schools 1960-1970; and retired after 29 years again from the Wichita Public Schools in 1998. A total of 39 years in public school education and she felt a most fulfilling education to herself as well. She credited several very special mentors in her working career. They were Gerald Max Coleman, St. Joseph; Helen Dunbar Frieze, and Drs. Murray C. Harris and Alvin E. Morris of Wichita.

Her retirement days were filled with many favorite activities. They included recreational golf, backyard birds, cooking, flowers and the performing arts. Also included was Wichita State's men's basketball and Missouri Western's men's and "especially" the women's games. She belonged to one of the St. Joseph Garden Clubs and Questers, Inc., Pony Express Chapter #400 beginning in 2006. As a self-described "verse collector" two favorites were: "It's the quiet times we work for. The rush of everyday is just a race to those precious moments marked by the audible tick of a clock" and, "Until we meet again, the time will seem so long."

Betty has been a member of Ashland United Methodist Church since 2012. In honoring her wishes, there will be no visitation or service.

Mrs. Nold has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be a private graveside service in Savannah Cemetery at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories