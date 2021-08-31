Betty Ruth (Fox) Nold, 81

Betty R. Nold died August 15, 2021 in St. Joseph of natural causes. Betty was born the third daughter of Beecher and Mamie M. Fox on September 5, 1939 on "Rumpus Ridge" in Galena, MO, near the James River. The family moved to Wichita, KS and she attended school there from seventh grade to high school graduation.

She married Wayne E. Nold, January 8, 1960 in Wichita, KS. He survives of the home along with house cats, Misses Peka and Sula. Also surviving are two sisters Olive M. Cocking of Wichita, KS, Carol S. Fox of Everett WA; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces, nephews scattered from Washington, New Mexico, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Barbara J. Smith, of Wichita, and nephews Brent Cocking of Wichita, and Stephen Nold of St. Joseph.

Betty was employed as administrative secretarial support personnel in two school systems - Wichita Public Schools for nearly three years before marriage; the St. Joseph Public Schools 1960-1970; and retired after 29 years again from the Wichita Public Schools in 1998. A total of 39 years in public school education and she felt a most fulfilling education to herself as well. She credited several very special mentors in her working career. They were Gerald Max Coleman, St. Joseph; Helen Dunbar Frieze, and Drs. Murray C. Harris and Alvin E. Morris of Wichita.

Her retirement days were filled with many favorite activities. They included recreational golf, backyard birds, cooking, flowers and the performing arts. Also included was Wichita State's men's basketball and Missouri Western's men's and "especially" the women's games. She belonged to one of the St. Joseph Garden Clubs and Questers, Inc., Pony Express Chapter #400 beginning in 2006. As a self-described "verse collector" two favorites were: "It's the quiet times we work for. The rush of everyday is just a race to those precious moments marked by the audible tick of a clock" and, "Until we meet again, the time will seem so long."

Betty has been a member of Ashland United Methodist Church since 2012. In honoring her wishes, there will be no visitation or service.

Mrs. Nold has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be a private graveside service in Savannah Cemetery at a later date.