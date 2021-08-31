Betty Ruth Wester, 86, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Oak Pointe in Maryville.

Betty was born in Hamburg, IA, on October 9, 1934, to parents, W.A. “Bill” Brinegar and Gladys Lenor (Geyer) Brinegar. She had lived in Tarkio, MO, before moving to Maryville in 2004.

She graduated from Tarkio High School in 1953. She attended the First Baptist Church, also of Tarkio.

On June 7, 1953, at the Tarkio United Methodist Church, Betty was united in marriage to Gene W. Wester.

After raising her children, she worked as a department manager and checker at the Hy-Vee Food Store in Tarkio.

She had been a member since 1955 of the Extension Club. She sang in the church choir in Tarkio and later in Maryville. She had attended the Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville since 2002. She loved music; and had once sung with the Everly Brothers on the radio. She loved to quilt and had made quilts for her kids and grandkids.

Preceded her in death were her parents; her husband Gene, in 2018, her brother, William Ed “Bill” Brinegar, her sister, Shirley Ann Nelson; and 2 grandsons: Reagan A. and Ethan Paul Wester.

She leaves behind her 3 children: Genine (Phil) Lance, Graham, MO, Linda (Richard) Owens, Clarinda, IA, and Mark John Wester, Colorado Springs, CO; 10 grandchildren: Kara (Jesse) Marsh, Maryville, MO, Scott (Nichole) Lance, Maryville, MO, Lisa Lance, Graham, MO, Carleen (Jason) Smith, Clarinda, IA, Doug (Rebekah) Owens, Weston, MO, Danny (Kendra) Owens, Stewart, IA, Evan (Sarah) Wester, Portage, MI, Lauren Wester, Jenae’ Wester, and Ben Wester, all of Monument, CO ; 17 great grandchildren: Ian, Trevor, Clara, and Ryan Smith, Shelby and Killian Owens, James and Charlotte Owens, Annika and Brooklyn Hurst, Kyson Barr, Aidan, Avery, and Adalyn Marsh, Dinah Lance, Matthew and Elias Wester; her brother: Dr. Jerry (Meg) Brinegar, Athens GA.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow at the Home Cemetery, Tarkio, MO.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Laura Street Baptist Church music department, or to The Blind Association.