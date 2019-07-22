LEAVENWORTH, KS - Betty (Sharp) Snodgrass, 84, of Leavenworth, Kansas formerly of Wathena, Kansas died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home.

Betty was born on July 8, 1935 in Troy, Kansas to Kemper and Violet (Edison) Sharp. She lived in Wathena and was a seamstress at Big Smith in St. Joseph before retiring and moving to Leavenworth in 1993.

She married William “Bill” Snodgrass on August 8, 1954 at the Burr OakBaptist Church north of Wathena, Kansas. He survives of the home. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Lawrence Sharp, Jerry Sharp, Carol Williams and a son, Leonard Snodgrass.

Additional survivors include her children; Bev Armstrong (Wally) of Lansing, Kansas;

Ellen Pettis (Dan) of Leavenworth, Kansas;

Tim Snodgrass (Lisa) of Drexel, Missouri;

Jim Snodgrass (Connie) of Wathena, Kansas;

Siblings; Leroy Sharp (Phyllis) of Leavenworth, Kansas;

Melvin Sharp (Janice) of Troy, Kansas;

Pat Weber of Holton, Kansas;

Joyce Gray (Cary) of Liberty, Missouri;

Ronnie Sharp (Gladys) of Troy, Kansas;

13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren;

numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral: Thursday, July 25, 2019 – 2:00 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends Wednesday evening 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorials: KSU Cancer Research