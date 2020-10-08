Betty Marie (Crane) Huntsman,

BETTY MARIE HUNTSMAN

OCTOBER 2, 1930 – OCTOBER 3, 2020

90 YEARS YOUNG

Betty Marie Huntsman of Dearborn, MO passed away October 3, 2020 at Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home in Hamilton, MO.

Betty, a long time resident of Dearborn, MO attended North Platte High School. She married Arthur Jackson Huntsman (deceased) in 1948. She worked at Sun Garment in St. Joseph, did various jobs in photography and did wedding cakes and catering for years. Betty and Jack owned B & J Tavern in Dearborn for many years.

She is survived by three daughters: Kathy (Gordon) Anderson of Dearborn, MO, Velta (Harvey) Pritchett of Agency, MO, and Connie (Bill) Shoemaker of Hamilton, MO; grandchildren Kevin Anderson of Faucett, MO, Kimberly Privot of Faucett, MO, Jack (Christina) Huntsman of Holden Beach, NC, Melissa (Melvin) Woods of Dearborn, MO, Harvey Allen (Rhonda) Pritchett III of Agency, MO, Patrick (Angela) Pritchett of Agency, MO, Shane (Christa) Pritchett of Liberty, MO, Whiskey (Shawn) Harris of DeKalb, MO, Chevy Shoemaker of Gallatin, MO; many great- and great-great- grandchildren; sister JoAnn McCormick of Independence, MO; nephew Brad Hay and family of St. Joseph, MO; and niece Doris Pritchett and family of St. Joseph, MO.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home in Dearborn, MO. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice. A private inurnment will take place at Dearborn Cemetery.