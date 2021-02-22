Beverly Ann Kincaid 89, of Independence, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. She was born June 12, 1931 in St. Joseph, daughter of Bertha and Alfred Braman. She married Tommy Kincaid, who preceded her in death in 2009. Beverly was an avid book reader and enjoyed collecting first editions. She also loved horses. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Kincaid, her parents, daughter, Carol Frazier, siblings, Fern Fattig, Alfred Braman Jr., Eugene Braman, Opal Porter, and grandson, Adam Nordin. Survivors include, son, Mike (Debbie) Kincaid of Montrose, CO, son, Kenneth Nordin of Arkansas, daughter, Darla (Pamela) Camarillo of Independence, MO, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Jim Barnett officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.
