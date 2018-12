Beverly Ann (Owens) Robinson November 1, 1938 - December 8, 2018

Beverly Ann (Owens) Robinson, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away at her home Saturday, December 8, 2018.

Beverly was born in Corning, Missouri on November 1, 1938 to Nelson and Maime (Green) Owens.

She married Ronald Robinson February 14--Valentine's Day--1958; they celebrated 60 years of marriage from which came their two sons. Beverly retired from the St. Joseph State Hospital as a supervisor.

Beverly was a parishioner at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and a member of St. Ann Altar Society. She was a member of numerous bridge clubs and loved dancing and music. She also treasured spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bonnie Hillebrand; and brother, Vernon Owens.

Beverly is survived by: husband, Ronald; sons Robert S. (Shawna) and Paul J. (Danette Myers) Robinson; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Parish Rosary will be recited at 6:00PM Wednesday, December 12, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with the family receiving friends after the Rosary until 8:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM Thursday, December 13, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis Xavier House of Bread.

After the Mass, per her wishes, Mrs. Robinson will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.