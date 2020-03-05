Beverly Ann Porter, 87

Beverly Porter, 87, Savannah, MO, passed away Monday March 2nd, 2020, at Shady Lawn in Savannah, MO. She was born September 19th, 1932, in Conception Junction, MO to Charles and Dora (Carmichael) Fannon. She married Garvin G. Porter Sr in Bedison, MO on November 9th, 1952, and he preceded her in death on February 25th, 2019.

Beverly was a special mother of eight children. She loved spending time with family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading, and being with friends. She had been a Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout den mother and 4-H leader. She volunteered at many different places.

She is survived by: her son Garvin G Porter Jr, daughters Cathy Keller (Steve), Cindy Bowlin (Roger), Connie Wall (Eugene), Carla Howard (Randy), Christy Porter (Robert Molsbee), and Cherry Bye (Scott); 19 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth and Max Fannon. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Colleen Hale, and brothers Harold, Madison, and Dale Fannon.

Funeral Services will be 10:00am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Burial will be at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to Savannah Rolling Hills Library.