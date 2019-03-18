Beverly Baker, 79, of Bates City, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home.

Beverly was born on May 24, 1939 in Fairport, Missouri to the late Harold and Goldie (Huff) Claycomb. She was a graduate of Stewartsville High School, followed by cosmetology school.

Beverly was a member of Hemple Church and played the piano for her retirement home. She was a gifted musician who touched many lives with her songs over the years. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a gift from God who will be missed.

Mrs. Baker married Donald Baker on September 6, 1957. He preceded her in death on October 8, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donnie Claycomb; and sister, Joyce Goff.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Janet Higgins; grandchildren, Ashlan Brunfman, Boston Higgins, Jordan Buso and Colton Higgins; great-grandchildren, Addilyn, Kayton, Liam and Asher; brothers, Larry and Danny Claycomb and sisters, Sue Hargis and Connie Harwood.

Funeral Service 2:00 PM Monday, March 18, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends one hour prior.

The family has requested memorial donations to the American Stroke Association.