Beverly "Bev" (Miller) Stout, 75

Memorial Service: Friday, December 13th, 2019 12:00 PM @ Soul's Harbor Pentecostal Church. 6620 Brown Street, St. Joseph, MO. Interment: Friday, December 13th, 2019 1:00 PM @ Mount Olivet Cemetery. 2600 Lovers Lane, St. Joseph, MO

Beverly “Bev” (Miller) Stout, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019.

Born February 3, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri, she was a lifelong resident. She was employed in food service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rosie (Mitchell) Miller; four brothers and three sisters.

(Survivors:) her children, David Stout (Ronda), Beverly Lukehart, Judy Fletcher (Drew) and Robbie Stout (Christine); grandchildren, Sherrie, Robert, Spencer, Caleb, Joseph (Patty), Johnathan (Faith), Jeffery, Donald, Douglas, Reneé, Skylar (Kat) and Aimee; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Herman Miller, sisters, Velma Lykins, Nora Towndrow and Frances Balbin and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Stout has been cremated under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Memorial Service 12:00 P.M. Noon Friday, December 13, Soul’s Harbor Pentecostal Church. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.

