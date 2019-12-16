Beverly “Bev” (Miller) Stout, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019.

Born February 3, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri, she was a lifelong resident. She was employed in food service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rosie (Mitchell) Miller; four brothers and three sisters.

(Survivors:) her children, David Stout (Ronda), Beverly Lukehart, Judy Fletcher (Drew) and Robbie Stout (Christine); grandchildren, Sherrie, Robert, Spencer, Caleb, Joseph (Patty), Johnathan (Faith), Jeffery, Donald, Douglas, Reneé, Skylar (Kat) and Aimee; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Herman Miller, sisters, Velma Lykins, Nora Towndrow and Frances Balbin and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Stout has been cremated under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Memorial Service 12:00 P.M. Noon Friday, December 13, Soul’s Harbor Pentecostal Church. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.