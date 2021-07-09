Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Beverly Cohen, 98

Beverly Cohen, 98, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at home with her loving family.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 7:13 AM

Beverly Cohen, 98, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at home with her loving family.
She was born in St. Joseph to Philip and Yetta Burnstein and spent much of her youth in the family bakery, Burnstein’s Bakery. She grew up in a religious family and was active at her synagogue for her entire life in many different ways. She is best remembered for volunteering her beautiful voice to the synagogue choir.
She married her true love, Sidney, on February 17, 1946. Together they sang their way through life, entertaining many with their talents and love.
Their love for each other was only outweighed by their love for their family.
Beverly was a woman who was constantly thinking of others and was a true woman of valor. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, faith, and love.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Yetta Burnstein; brothers, Leo, Irvin, and Arnold; and her beloved husband, Sidney.
Survivors: daughters, Karen Bronston (Scott) and Sandy Rosenak (Steven); grandchildren, Scott Rosenthal, Lainie Kirsch, Shayna Rosenak, Spencer Rosenak, and Rachel Wirth; six great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside Service and Interment 12:30 P.M. Thursday, Shaare Sholem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Open Door Food Kitchen or Mosaic Hospice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories