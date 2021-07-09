Beverly Cohen, 98, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at home with her loving family.

She was born in St. Joseph to Philip and Yetta Burnstein and spent much of her youth in the family bakery, Burnstein’s Bakery. She grew up in a religious family and was active at her synagogue for her entire life in many different ways. She is best remembered for volunteering her beautiful voice to the synagogue choir.

She married her true love, Sidney, on February 17, 1946. Together they sang their way through life, entertaining many with their talents and love.

Their love for each other was only outweighed by their love for their family.

Beverly was a woman who was constantly thinking of others and was a true woman of valor. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, faith, and love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Yetta Burnstein; brothers, Leo, Irvin, and Arnold; and her beloved husband, Sidney.

Survivors: daughters, Karen Bronston (Scott) and Sandy Rosenak (Steven); grandchildren, Scott Rosenthal, Lainie Kirsch, Shayna Rosenak, Spencer Rosenak, and Rachel Wirth; six great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside Service and Interment 12:30 P.M. Thursday, Shaare Sholem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Open Door Food Kitchen or Mosaic Hospice.