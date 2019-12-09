Clear

Beverly Cross, 82

Visitation: Sunday, December 8th, 2019 4:00 AM - 6:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506 Service: Monday, December 9th, 2019 1:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506

Beverly Cross, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
She was born February 16, 1937 in Horton, Kansas.
Beverly married Leonard Cross in 1954.
She enjoyed cooking and keeping the family home.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, George and Genevive (Cook) Morey; her husband, Leonard Cross; and son, Johnnie Cross.
Survivors include sons, Robert Cross (Nancy) and Ellis Cross (Noël); brothers, Dennis and Tom Morey; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Internment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Pregnancy Resource Center.

