Beverly "Diane" Williams Fraze
August 14, 1944 - October 10, 2018
Beverly "Diane" (Williams) Fraze, 74, of Maryville, MO. Passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at the Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville, MO.
Arrangements are pending at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
