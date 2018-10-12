Beverly “Diane” Williams Fraze, 74, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at the Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville MO.

Diane was born on August 14, 1944, in Maryville. Her parents were George I. and Margia M. (Cates) Williams. She had lived many years in Maryville and formerly lived in Minnesota and Safford, AZ.

She graduated Maryville High School in 1962, and then attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville for 3 years. She was a bookkeeper for many years, working along side her father and later continued many of his accounts.

Diane was an animal lover, especially her cats and horses. She won many awards in barrel racing at local rodeos.

On May 26, 1973, Diane was united in marriage to Jimmy Daniel “Danny” Fraze, in Sonora, MEX. He passed away on March 8, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her brother, Mike (Joyce) Williams, LaVista, NE; cousin, Gail (Randall) Ingram, Maryville, MO; her special friends, Jim and Sharon Adwell, Ravenwood, MO, and Karen Adwell, her friend and neighbor at Parkdale Manor; niece, Julie (Dan) Hurley, Overland Park, KS, and their children, Bridget and Alice; nephew, Nicholas Williams, and son Kadeyn.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM till Noon, on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Graveside services will follow at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot Street, Maryville, MO 64468.