Beverly Eileen Compton, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.
She was born September 9, 1938 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Paul and Lois (McDowell) Wilson.
Beverly was a graduate of Lafayette High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bradley Compton; son, Larry Westcott; great-grandson, Bradley Evans; parents; sister, Joyce Culver.
Survivors include children, Gary Westcott (Joni), Brenda Wood (Lance), Tim Westcott, Lois Evans (Danny); stepsons, John, Carl, Paul, Bruce Compton; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
