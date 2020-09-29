Beverly Jane Shipley, 88

Beverly Jane Shipley

1932-2020

Beverly Jane Shipley was born on September 4, 1932 in St Joseph to J. Jack & Thelma B Smith. She grew up in St Joseph with her brother J. Roger Smith (late Barbara). She graduated from Central High School in 1950. The majority of her career was as a bookkeeper, 30+ years for Spartan Sporting Goods. Beverly valued most in life family, church and friends.

Beverly was married to James “Jim” B Shipley in 1951, they later divorced. They had two children, a son, James Kent Shipley (Lenore) and a daughter, Karen J “KJ” Langlais. She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Hollie Schmidt (Jody), Sarah Robinson (Dustin), Chris Langlais (Jill), Adam Shipley (Sheri), Hannah Montgomery (Brandon), Sherrie Klover (Henry), Bill Gimse (Beth), Mike Fitzgerald Jr (Karla). However, her favorite role was as ‘Mimi’ to 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was also a loving aunt to Bruce Smith, Shelly Troester (Kent) and Sherri Smith along with numerous other nieces and nephews.

Beverly was a lifelong member of Wyatt Park Christian Church where she was actively involved in many ministries and groups throughout her life. Beverly was also an active member of the Class of 1950 Alumni group.

Beverly left this life on September 25, 2020. We are grateful for LaVerna/St Joseph Senior Living and AseraCare Hospice for their incredible love and care. Beverly leaves behind a legacy of love for family and friends as well as her compassion for others. Her family will hold dear a lifetime of holidays, vacations and family memories with their mother, grandmother, aunt and Mimi.

Celebration of Life & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church. The family requests that anyone attending the service or visitation to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Livestreaming of service (available for viewing up to 30 days), online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.