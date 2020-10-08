Clear
Beverly Jean ( Stagner) Wall, 74

Visitation: Thursday, October 8th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, October 9th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Beverly Jean (Stagner) Wall
1945-2020

Beverly Jean (Stagner) Wall, Kenesaw, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020.
She was born December 1, 1945, in Hemple, Missouri, to George and Flossie Ann (Richardson) Stagner.
Beverly married Garry G. Wall June 25, 1971. He survives of the home.
She was a graduate of Lafayette High School.
Beverly was a longtime member of Bethany Christian Church in Hemple, Missouri, and helped on the farm until she became Garry’s caretaker after his accident in 1986.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruby Dubach, Dorothy Blezard and Eva Zilinski; and brothers, Joseph and Cecil Stagner.
Survivors include husband, Garry; children, Richard Wall and Pam (Brad) Jameson; stepchildren, Judy (Tim) Rogers and Jodie (Bradley) Kurtz; nine grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Hilton.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, October 9, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Bennett Lane Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, October 8, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Bethany Christian Church, Hemple, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
