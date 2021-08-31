Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Beverly Jean Nelson, 91

She departed this world for everlasting life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 8, 2021, just one week shy of her 92nd birthday.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 1:24 PM

Beverly Jean Nelson was born August 15, 1929 to Linden G. Whitfield and Viola (Mayes) Whitfield at Tipton, Missouri. She departed this world for everlasting life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 8, 2021, just one week shy of her 92nd birthday. She graduated from Smith Cotton High School in Sedalia, Missouri in 1947. Beverly was married to Ray Nelson on August 15, 1947. Together they had four sons, Michael Lyndon, Danny Ray, Ronald Kyle and Ricky Lynn.

Bev was no stranger to hard work, holding a variety of jobs during her life. Following high school, she worked for her mother as a seamstress at Lamy’s in Sedalia, cutting and sewing Levi’s jeans. Her boys always had a new pair pants for back to school and Christmas every year as they grew up. She was instrumental in supporting her husband’s professional career as a school administrator with stops in Lincoln, Herculaneum, Cameron and Dearborn, Missouri and Atchison, Kansas.

As her family grew, Beverly took on her life’s work of raising her four rowdy boys (to put it mildly). Always looking for the next adventure, she went back to work in 1967, first at Whitaker Cable in St, Joseph. From there, she became the switch board operator at Montgomery Ward in the East Hills Mall for several years. She then entered the healthcare field with stints as a ward secretary at Spelman Memorial Hospital in Smithville and a long tenure at the then Heartland Hospital in St. Joseph. Restless following her retirement from Heartland, she entered the work force once again as the gift shop manager at Cracker Barrel in St. Joe for many years until her “second” retirement.

Family always came first for Beverly. She devoted her life to her husband and sons. The best part of her life was being a mother, not only to her immediate family, but also to their friends and her many co-workers. Her home was open to all. Food was always abundant and prepared with love. Meals were shared with whoever happened to be there at mealtime. She loved to talk to people and she could talk to anyone. But she was an even better listener. She always had a kind word and wise advice.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Harold and Dale, her husband Ray and son Ronald. She is survived by her favorite aunt Jewel, sons Michael, Danny (Debbie), and Ricky, grandchildren Dustin, Hal, Dane and Drew, and great-grandchildren Atticus, and Abbey Rose. In her later life, Bev made her home at The Village in Cameron, Missouri where she adopted a new family of many special friends. Loved by all who knew her, our mother will be greatly missed. Although our world is a lesser place without her, we are comforted knowing that she is reunited with the loved ones who went before her and that she will rest in the arms of our Lord forever.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories