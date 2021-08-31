Beverly Jean Nelson, 91

Beverly Jean Nelson was born August 15, 1929 to Linden G. Whitfield and Viola (Mayes) Whitfield at Tipton, Missouri. She departed this world for everlasting life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 8, 2021, just one week shy of her 92nd birthday. She graduated from Smith Cotton High School in Sedalia, Missouri in 1947. Beverly was married to Ray Nelson on August 15, 1947. Together they had four sons, Michael Lyndon, Danny Ray, Ronald Kyle and Ricky Lynn.

Bev was no stranger to hard work, holding a variety of jobs during her life. Following high school, she worked for her mother as a seamstress at Lamy’s in Sedalia, cutting and sewing Levi’s jeans. Her boys always had a new pair pants for back to school and Christmas every year as they grew up. She was instrumental in supporting her husband’s professional career as a school administrator with stops in Lincoln, Herculaneum, Cameron and Dearborn, Missouri and Atchison, Kansas.

As her family grew, Beverly took on her life’s work of raising her four rowdy boys (to put it mildly). Always looking for the next adventure, she went back to work in 1967, first at Whitaker Cable in St, Joseph. From there, she became the switch board operator at Montgomery Ward in the East Hills Mall for several years. She then entered the healthcare field with stints as a ward secretary at Spelman Memorial Hospital in Smithville and a long tenure at the then Heartland Hospital in St. Joseph. Restless following her retirement from Heartland, she entered the work force once again as the gift shop manager at Cracker Barrel in St. Joe for many years until her “second” retirement.

Family always came first for Beverly. She devoted her life to her husband and sons. The best part of her life was being a mother, not only to her immediate family, but also to their friends and her many co-workers. Her home was open to all. Food was always abundant and prepared with love. Meals were shared with whoever happened to be there at mealtime. She loved to talk to people and she could talk to anyone. But she was an even better listener. She always had a kind word and wise advice.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Harold and Dale, her husband Ray and son Ronald. She is survived by her favorite aunt Jewel, sons Michael, Danny (Debbie), and Ricky, grandchildren Dustin, Hal, Dane and Drew, and great-grandchildren Atticus, and Abbey Rose. In her later life, Bev made her home at The Village in Cameron, Missouri where she adopted a new family of many special friends. Loved by all who knew her, our mother will be greatly missed. Although our world is a lesser place without her, we are comforted knowing that she is reunited with the loved ones who went before her and that she will rest in the arms of our Lord forever.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.