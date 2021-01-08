Beverly Jo Hogan 85, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. She was born August 28, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Josephine (Kearnes) & Cecil Winfrey. She graduated from Central High School, class of 1954. Beverly worked many years in the restaurant business with her husband Calvin. She worked at the Robideux Hotel, The Pony Express Restaurant, the Hoof and Horn, and the St. Joseph Marina to name a few. She retired from Johnson Controls. Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her yard, doing jig saw puzzles, and reading. She was preceded in death by her parents: Cecil & Josephine Winfrey, husband, Calvin Hogan, and sister, Bonnie Winfrey. Survivors include: son, Timothy (Connie) Hogan of Saint Joseph, MO, daughters, Christina (Paul) Turner of Cameron, MO, and Kathleen (Randy) Criss of Box Elder, SD, eight grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, sister, Barbara (Tom) Jackson of Georgia, and a brother, Jerry (Nancy) Winfrey of Texas. Graveside Inurnment Services at a later date at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO. She has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.