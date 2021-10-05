Clear
Beverly L. Bell, 85

Beverly L. Bell, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:11 PM

She was born January 4, 1936, in Sabetha, Kansas to Wilbur and Rose (Brunner) Haxton.
Beverly married Arthur E. Bell September 23, 1956. He preceded her in death September 21, 2019.
She was a member of The Eastern Star in Sabetha, Kansas. Beverly was a bus driver for Helen Davis State School for 26 years, retiring at the age of 62.
She enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics with her son Scott, fishing, and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandson, Dean.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Bell; grandson, Andrew Bell; brother, Keith Haxton.
Survivors include son, Dennis Bell (Karen); grandchildren, Marissa Bell, Stephanie Bell, Anthony Bell; great-grandson, Dean Holcomb; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

