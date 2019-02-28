Beverly's Obituary

Beverly Lou Chastain 87, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, took her final trip on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 to be with Jesus her husband, and her parents. She was born January 1, 1932 in Bigelow, MO, daughter of the late Hazel and Clarence Worley. She graduated from Lafayette high school class of 1949. Beverly had an active work life, working at Safeway, Hy-Klas foods, Brown Transfer, and at Kinder Care where she enjoyed working with the babies. She was a born again Christian, and was very involved with her church since the age of 16, where she was a member of the Church of God she was very active in the church as a Sunday School teacher for 50 years, a church clerk, the Women's Ministry, a song leader, she enjoyed traveling, camping, cooking, word puzzles, reading her cook books, she was a Girl Scout & Brownies leader, and a real people person who played Santa at Christmas time, she never met a stranger. Beverly adored her grand babies and loved spending time with them. She was a member of the Abundant Faith Church of God, in St. Joseph, MO. She was preceded in death by husband, Manford Dean Chastain, and her parents, Survivors include, daughters, Rennie (Brian) Chastain-Gitthens, and Mary (Rick) Thompson both of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Sarah Bokay, Ashley (Matt) Grunert, Kaitlyn (Taylor) Duree, Kelsei Peppars, Jacob Bokay, great grandchildren, Anthony, Rakiyah, Devon, Hayden, Logan, Boston, Ezra, Israel, Harley and Jayden, two brothers, Clarence "Junior" (Margaret) Worley, Jr., Fairbury, NE, and Raymond Worley, Muskogee, OK. She was very much loved by family and friends, and so many benefited from her spiritual example. The love given to her will never match the loved we received by her, we will certainly miss her and look forward to meeting her again in Heaven.

Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Monday at the Abundant Faith Church of God, 2002 Mason Road, St. Joseph, MO., Rev. Brian Gitthens officiating, The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday at the Abundant Faith Church of God. The Interment will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, MO. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.