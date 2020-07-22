Clear
Beverly Minnie (Johnson) Long, 79

Graveside Service: Friday, July 24th, 2020 10:30 AM @ Cameron Memory Gardens. 10776 N.W. Old Highway 36, Cameron, MO.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 10:19 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Beverly M. Long
1940-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Beverly Minnie Long, 79, passed away July 21, 2020.
Beverly was born September 1, 1940 in Cameron, Missouri to Francis (Penrod) and Marion (Bozarth) Johnson.
She married Jerry Long on March 26, 1960.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors: 3 children, Rodney (Rita) Long, Kyle (Tina) Long and Kari (Dustin) Teel, all of Cameron; 10 grandchildren, Derek (Patricia) Long, Adrienne (Brian) Bickford, Whitney Long, Jerod Long, Sophia Long, Andrew Long, Alysha Long, Conner Teel, Spencer Teel and Emersyn Teel; 9 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Dawson, Zander, Maddax, Grant, Presleigh, Rhett, Hudson and Henslee.
Graveside Service: 10:30 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.
Memorial Fund: Cameron Ministerial Alliance.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

