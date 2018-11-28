Beverly Russell

1927-2018

Beverly Russell, formerly of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on November 23, 2018 in Long Beach CA. She was born on November 6, 1927. In spite of contracting polio & meningitis simultaneously, which required her to be sent to an isolation ward, she graduated from high school at age sixteen. Upon graduation from Gard Business University, Beverly became a teacher of shorthand for returning Veterans from 1946 – 1950 at Gard’s. After attending McConnell Airline Training School she was hired by Trans World Airlines (TWA) as a hostess and flew both domestically and internationally for the next six years. During her tenure at TWA, she hosted many celebrities on her flights including Howard Hughes, Eleanor Roosevelt, Katherine Hepburn, Dorothy Lamour, Mickey Mantle, and Walt Disney. She shook hands with President Eisenhower in Queens, NY and appeared in a Brooks Brothers ad in the Saturday Evening Post.

In 1955, Beverly married George F. “Rab” Russell in secret, as hostesses were not allowed to marry during this era and continued flying until she became pregnant with Diane and hung up her wings. After having her 2nd child Rebecca, she became a certified Montessori instructor and opened a Montessori school. Later, she was a teacher at United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) working with children with disabilities. After retiring in 1982, Beverly and Rab moved to Southern California – something she had long dreamed of, escaping the cold & snow, so she could be close to her mother.

Mrs. Russell enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, and traveling. She had a passion for football and held season tickets to both the Missouri Tigers and KC Chiefs. As an ardent supporter of the St. Joseph Swim Club, Beverly loved watching & cheering on her daughters in competitive swimming. She was a member of Francis Street Methodist Church, Fortnightly, Y-Drive, and was a Girl Scout Leader.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Russell; mother, Ethel Brendel Elam Olme; step-father, Rudolph Olme; father, William Doyle Elam; brother, William J. Elam.

Survivors include her companion of 30 years, Ralph Duprey; daughters, Diane Russell Brown (Elvin) and Rebecca Russell Roberts (Gerald); two grandsons, Casey and Austin Roberts; nieces, Cheryl Elam Vavra, Martha Elam Brown, Candy Elam Thompson, Cindy Elam Clark, Linda Russell Cano and Nancy Russell Adkins; nephews, William and Robert Elam; and cousin Gloria Gordon.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.