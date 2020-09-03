Beverly Wiley, 81 of Gower, MO formerly of St. Joseph, MO passed away, Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

She was born on September 5, 1938 to Perry H. and Hellen (Williams) Frederick in St. Joseph, MO. Beverly grew up and attended school in St. Joseph.On October 27, 1956 Beverly married the love of her life, Burl Franklin Wiley.

Beverly was a wise and loving mother, devoted wife, she was a great sister, and loved all her grandchildren with all of her heart. The highlight of her day was to see her grandchildren. Beverly loved to sew and quilt. She and Burl enjoyed camping and spur of the moment trips with her sisters and brother and their families. She was always by Burl and Duane’s side at the dirt track races. Her greatest joy was time spent holding Burl’s hand.

Burl preceded her in death on September 3, 2019 and her daughter, Dianna Lynn in 2018.

Beverly is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Duane & Sally Wiley, Gower, MO; nine grandchildren, Carly (Curt) Edwards, Justin (Nikki) Conroy, Jessica Acord, Justin (Katie) Acord, Taylor (Brett) Danbury, Caleb Wiley, Colby (Hannah) Wiley, Chloe Wiley, Brycen (Blayke) Conroy; eleven great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty and her family; three sisters, Wanda Paxton, Gloria Gibson, and Janice Cluck and their families: her brother, Jerry Frederick and his family; her loyal companion, Wriggly; as well as numerous other friends and family members.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery