Bill Gann, 90

Bill Gann, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:36 PM

On May 25, 1931 he was born to Harry and Helen (Robbins) Gann in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Bill married Laura Maye Richardson on July 18, 1952. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage. She precedes him in death.
He retired from the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Bill was a member of the VFW Post 06760, Fleet Reserve Association and Grace Evangelical Church. He was a talented guitarist and loved to dance. He enjoyed coaching little league when his sons were young and will be fondly remembered for his strawberry rhubarb pie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Laura; second wife, Ruth; siblings, Bob, Jimmy Lee and Nancy.
Survivors include sons, Rick Gann, David Gann (Diane), Gary Gann (Sally); grandchildren, Nathan Gann (Elizabeth), James Gann (Camila), Michelle Wermelskirchen, Chris Gann (Ashlee), Laura Gilchrist (Jon), Julie Robaska (Dave) Tim Gann (Grace); great-grandchildren, Silas, Lucy, Mikaela, Amelia, Jude, Andrew, Taylor, Noah, Jacob, Abbee, Emilee, Maddie, Emmee, Allison, Andrew; siblings, Dot Flannigan, Ron Gann, Cheryl Gann; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment at Leavenworth Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project.

